Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $25.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

