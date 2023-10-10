Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the quarter. Franklin Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLBL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,389,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 209.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 73,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.83. 115,198 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

