Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Up 4.6%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 85,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,558,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULCC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.15.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.73 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $330,025.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,964.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Frontier Group news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at $722,807.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $330,025.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,964.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,196 in the last 90 days. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Frontier Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 104,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 84,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,528 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

