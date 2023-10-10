fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Up 4.3%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 843,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 14,437,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $741.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.38.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 88.20% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter worth $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

