Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys 1,128 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,282,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,093,748. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $92.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

