Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,522 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.6% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 53.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 104,975 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after buying an additional 36,437 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 53,882 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.07. The company has a market capitalization of $170.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

