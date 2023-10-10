Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $567,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,048. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.23. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $202.30 billion, a PE ratio of 130.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,579 shares of company stock worth $142,087,532 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

