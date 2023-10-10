Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $9.10 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for about 2.4% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 45.4% in the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.54. 328,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,650. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $139.07 and a 12 month high of $211.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,865 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

