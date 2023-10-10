Fulcrum Capital LLC Reduces Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 1.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after buying an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 422.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,535 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,001,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,055 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.00. 1,204,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,616. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. BTIG Research raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

