Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 1,732 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 1.4% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.59.

Linde Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LIN stock traded up $7.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.05. 328,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,569. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $266.22 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The stock has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.