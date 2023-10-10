Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 304 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $54.24. 11,082,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,330,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.80.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

