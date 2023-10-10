Fulcrum Capital LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,281,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,560,510. The stock has a market cap of $183.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

