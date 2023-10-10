Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,435,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 163,797 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

