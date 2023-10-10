Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.62

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.62 and last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 125911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Garmin Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average is $103.67. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $551,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Garmin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $4,144,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

