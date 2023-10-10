Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 395 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.9% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.28.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.04. 501,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,898. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.17 and its 200-day moving average is $214.85.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

