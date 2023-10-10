Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 549 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,647,000 after buying an additional 217,214 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,916,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,280,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $429.46. The stock had a trading volume of 759,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,147. The business has a fifty day moving average of $428.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.89. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

