Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 249 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,018 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,221 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,485,000 after acquiring an additional 902,153 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $170,936,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,770,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416,979 shares during the period.

BATS MTUM traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.34. 493,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.13. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

