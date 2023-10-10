Gas Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $2.31 or 0.00008443 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $136.54 million and approximately $22.65 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gas has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

