Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 40,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 123,908 shares.The stock last traded at $23.04 and had previously closed at $23.79.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Cappello sold 3,265 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $77,478.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,091.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Genelux news, CFO Doug Samuelson sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $30,777.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,303 shares in the company, valued at $54,650.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Cappello sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $77,478.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,735 shares in the company, valued at $136,091.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,314,733 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLX. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux in the first quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genelux by 2,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

