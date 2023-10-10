Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.14% of Generac worth $12,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at $247,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $103.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.93. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $157.93.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.74.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,468. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

