General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives $262.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $261.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GD

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $238.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.02. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.