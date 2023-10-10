Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,934,000 after acquiring an additional 177,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 21.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143,222 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.57.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $11.12 on Tuesday, hitting $742.51. 64,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $757.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $749.53. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $821.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,195.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $139,552.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,195.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

