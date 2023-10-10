Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.1% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 467,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,937,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $1,458,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 31,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $141.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,857. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $166.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.