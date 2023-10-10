Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,996 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,448 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,151. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

