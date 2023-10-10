Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of -31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.60.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.