Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $8.56 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $115.75. The stock had a trading volume of 291,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,783. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.50. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -678.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $111.71 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

