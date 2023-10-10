Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $9.51 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $14.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $870.34. 355,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,737. The firm has a market cap of $359.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $854.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $786.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

