Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock worth $11,369,101. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $289.76. 323,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.11.

View Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.