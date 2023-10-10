Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded up $6.75 on Tuesday, reaching $565.72. The stock had a trading volume of 621,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,289. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $554.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $576.19. The company has a market cap of $250.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

