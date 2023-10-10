Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 41 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Booking by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at $116,531,632.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,200.71.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $70.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,080.59. 60,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,738. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,100.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,829.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

