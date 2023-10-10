Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Lincoln Capital Corp’s Largest Position

Lincoln Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,057 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 10.6% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $20,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 114.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,034. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day moving average is $84.96. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

