Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Hits $2.56 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $2.56 million and $43,783.98 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,534.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00228496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $215.95 or 0.00784279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.80 or 0.00554930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00054399 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00121115 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

