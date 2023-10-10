Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 297 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.6% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $941,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 35,957 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $877,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $526.63 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.66. The firm has a market cap of $487.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

