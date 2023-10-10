Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 951 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,093,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,145,465. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

