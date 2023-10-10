Grove Bank & Trust Buys 772 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.83. 1,009,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Cfra lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.23.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

