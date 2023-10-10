Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 116,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 556,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $51.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,917,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,245,180. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

