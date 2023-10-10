Grove Bank & Trust Grows Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TRP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 801,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,224. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 381.94%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

