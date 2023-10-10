Grove Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

