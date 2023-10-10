Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Bank of America cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.16.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.42. 768,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.97 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.31.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

