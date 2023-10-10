Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.63 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after acquiring an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,511,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,786,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,658 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.80. 821,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,684. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

