Grove Bank & Trust Has $2.21 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,459 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $208.33. 1,325,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,766,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.23. The firm has a market cap of $202.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Mizuho lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $3,373,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,420,455.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $3,373,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,420,455.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,579 shares of company stock worth $142,087,532. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

