Grove Bank & Trust Has $794,000 Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sanofi by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after buying an additional 105,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 45.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sanofi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.64. 1,667,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,292. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.44.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

