Grove Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.27 on Tuesday, hitting $190.08. The company had a trading volume of 320,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,519. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.80 and a 200 day moving average of $193.35. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

