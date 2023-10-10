Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 279 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.48. 2,244,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,425,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.15 and a 200-day moving average of $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The firm has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $71,728,740.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,126,281.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $71,728,740.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,126,281.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total transaction of $3,243,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 186,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,646,475.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,650,995 shares of company stock valued at $234,329,279. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

