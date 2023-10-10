Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.59. 7,803,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,804,096. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.