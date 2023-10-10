Grove Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,964 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,933,000 after buying an additional 5,501,775 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,911,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,698,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

