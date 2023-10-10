Grove Bank & Trust Sells 10,155 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $401.43. 1,456,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,834. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.97. The stock has a market cap of $321.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

