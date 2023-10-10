Grove Bank & Trust Sells 2,059 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.45. 1,682,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 187.86%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

