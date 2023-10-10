Grove Bank & Trust Sells 405 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.14. 4,894,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,770,458. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

