Grove Bank & Trust Sells 437 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 196,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.8% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 186,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 721.0% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 83,590 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.11. 9,459,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,322,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.80. The firm has a market cap of $233.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

